Matt Macduff rides the new Norco Shore

Norco’s brought back a modern version of its classic Shore freeride bike. High Pivot tech meets burly big mountain design and tough alloy frames. Under Matt Macduff, it is magic.

Where better to test this modern incarnation of the freeride bike than the North Shore trails that inspired it? North Van helped shaped the original freeride movement, then make it famous around the world. The same trails led Norco to develop the original VPS and Shore bikes.

Decades later, North Van still has a huge influence on the culture and riding style of freeride. Norco’s brought back the Shore, redesigned to thrive in the mountains above Vancouver or anywhere around the world.

Matt Macduff takes the new Shore on a tour of North Van classics and new-era favorites in Augment Legend.

Norco Shore: Augment Legend

Video: Scott Secco