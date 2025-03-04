Maxime Chalifour lands on the podium at ULT.X Cape Escape

The ULT.X Cape Escape delivered two days of high-energy BMX action in Cape Town, with a stacked lineup of riders throwing down in dirt, street, and bowl competitions.

Chalifour Shines



The weekend kicked off at the Hellsend Dirt Compound with the BMX Triple Challenge – South Africa Edition, where some of the biggest names in the sport battled it out over perfectly sculpted jumps. Canadian rider Maxime Chalifour put down an incredible set of runs to take second place, just behind Kevin Peraza, who claimed victory with a near-flawless performance. Kieran Reilly rounded out the podium in third, while Josh Dove earned Best Trick honors with a seat bounce 720 that left the crowd in awe.

Chalifour’s smooth style and technical precision set him apart, proving once again that he’s a serious force in the international BMX scene. Landing on the podium in Cape Town is a huge moment for the Canadian rider, as ULT.X continues to grow into one of the most exciting events on the global BMX calendar.

Street and bowl



Day two took the energy to the streets of Cape Town, with the Monster Cash Up Street Jam delivering non-stop action. Jordan Godwin took the overall win with a clinic in technical rail combos, while Boyd Hilder battled through the wind (and illness) to land best trick with a backflip to manual into the rail, finishing with a barspin out—a move that blew the crowd away.

The weekend wrapped up in the bowl, where Kevin Peraza once again topped the field, with Kieran Reilly in second and Sergio Layos in third. Reilly also locked in best trick with a double flip over the hip, putting the finishing touch on a wild weekend of BMX.

With another massive podium finish, Maxime Chalifour continues to prove he belongs among the world’s best. The ULT.X Cape Escape once again reinforced Cape Town’s status as a top-tier BMX destination, and riders—and fans—are already counting down to next year.