Maxxis makes Maxxspeed one minute faster

Maxxis is making its cross country tires faster with a new MaxxSpeed compound. The new MaxxSpeed steps in to replace the outgoing 3C MaxxSpeed. What are the upgrades? Maxxis uses silica as a filler in the rubber polymer which the tire brand says reduces rolling resistance and improves traction in wet conditions.

Nino Schurter racing 2022 World Cup finals in Val di Sole, Itly. Haley Smith riding the Rekon Race MaxxSpeed . Photo: James Stokoe

How fast is MaxxSpeed?

How much faster is MaxxSpeed? Maxxis claims it reduces rolling resistance by 25 per cent. It says that saves riders up to one minute over the course of a 90-minute race. That’s a bold claim, and also one that would be hard to test. But Maxxis athletes like Nino Schurter and Maxxis Factory Racing’s Haley Smith have a year on the new tires already and both athletes claimed significant wins in that time.

Schurter and his Scott-SRAM team worked with Maxxis on the new compound’s development. But the compound actually has its origins in Maxxis silica road racing compound. With that baseline, the exact compound was changed to suit the demands of mountain biking.

MaxxSpeed comes in four treads. Photo: James Stokoe Rekon Race. Photo: James Stokoe The all-new Severe. Photo: James Stokoe The classic Ikon. Photo: James Stokoe And the ultra-fast Aspen. Photo: James Stokoe

MaxxSpeed treads and availability

Maxxis is offering four cross country tires in the MaxxSpeed compound. Three returning tires – Aspen, Rekon Race and Ikon – as well as the new wet-weather tread also launching today, the Severe. Weights and widths are below.

All tires cost USD $93.00

Aspen 29×2.40 (770g)

Rekon Race 29×2.40 (825g)

Ikon 29×2.35 (835g)

Severe 29×2.25 (745g)

Introducing: MaxxSpeed