Maxxis Severe gets back into mud

When Maxxis re-launched the Forekaster as a light trail tire, it left the brand without a proper cross country mud tread. That changes today with the introduction of the all-new Severe.

While new to consumers, the tread already has World Cup experience under Nino Schurter, Bec McConnell, and Kate Courtney.

Kate Courtney on the Severe during a very wet day at MSA. Nino Schurter races the Severe at a very severe Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup in 2022.

Maxxis Severe: Maxxspeed and maximum mud

The Severe for use when race conditions are the worst. The narrow 2.25″ profile is designed to cut through mud while rows of spiky treads hunt for traction. With such a specific use-case, this isn’t designed as an everyday tire. It is a race tread for the worst weather weekends.

Maxxis offers its new mudder in 120 TPI tubeless ready casing and the new MaxxSpeed compound. It comes in 27.5″ or 29″ diameters.

Maxxis says the Severe weighs 745 grams for the 29×2.25″ version. Pricing is USD 93.00 per tire, the same as all of Maxxis’ newly-launched MaxxSpeed compound treads.

