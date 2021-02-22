Maxxis Shorty set for fresh tracks this World Cup season

If you’re looking for traction in loose conditions, Maxxis has you covered. The second generation of the Maxxis Shorty is redesigned to hook up in wet or extreme dry conditions.

With a redesigned tread pattern and lighter weight, the specialist tire is also looking to broaden its appeal. It’s still no everyday rider, of course, but every tire has its place. Three casing options cover every use from trail to full downhill racing.

Maxxis Shorty 2nd generation

The core of Maxxis’ mid-spike refresh is a revised knob design. Where there used to be a single “double-wide” center knob, the Shorty now has two closely spaced lugs. The corner lugs now have more support, as well. This change was, Maxxis says, driven by its World Cup and Enduro World Series racers. Which, if the results from a short – and muddy – 2020 season are any indication, seems to be a change that’s working out quit well.

Maxxis shrinks the Shorty down to a narrower 2.4″ width, allowing for better mud clearance between the tire and frame. This also reduces the tires weight. Maxxis says the DoubleDown and DH casing’s are now 5 per cent lighter as a result.

Diving down into the details, Maxxis revises the siping on all the knobs with the aim of offering better breaking and cornering traction. Raised ridges on the casing are intended to help shed extra sticky mud.

The Wet Scream is still Maxxis’ go-to for pure mud-fests, but the Shorty fills a space for mixed wet – or very dry and dusty conditions – between the Assagai and the pure mud tire.

Pricing and availability

Maxxis is offering three versions on the gen 2 Shorty. An EXO casing for trail riding, DoubleDown casing for enduro and full DH casing for anyone who needs the maximum protection. All three come in 27.5″ or 29″ wheel sizes. The new Shorty runs 2.4″ and comes tubeless ready.

Prices start at $112.00 for the EXO casing, while DoubleDown and DH casing are each $135.00.