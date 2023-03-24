Practice highlights from Maydena Enduro World Cup

Riders are on course in Maydena for practice at the inaugural Enduro World Cup. The opening round for the first race since moving out from under the Enduro World Series banner looks to be a heater. Fast trails, big jumps and plenty of awkward roots and rocks.

There’s low clouds lingering over Maydena. If they decide to open up, it could make this weekend a little chaotic. As is, riders are having a time adjusting to race pace after the off-season.

Watch the highlights below for all the chaos from practice day in Maydena.

Maydena Enduro World Cup: Practice Day Raw