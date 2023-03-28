Maydena Enduro World Cup race runs and recaps

While the Enduro World Series has its own official highlight reel from the first World Cup Enduro, teams and riders are sharing much more of what went on behind the scenes and during the race in Maydena, Tasmania over the weekend.

Action at the first World Cup of the season, and first-ever World Cup for enduro, was fast and fierce. Jesse Melamed had a wild run in Tasmania with an early candidate for save of the season. The Canadian defending Enduro World Series champion shared what his race looked like before it went very sideways.

Jesse Melamed – Stage 1 POV

2021 Enduro World Series champ Jack Moir also had a rough weekend in Maydena. Check out Moi Moi TV for how Moir’s first race since joining YT Industries played out.

Jack Moir – Moi Moi TV – Maydena World Cup Race Day

Unlike some pre-race favourites, Canada’s Johnathan Helly had a fantastic weekend in Tasmania. Riding for the Kamloops, B.C.-based We Are One team, Helly stormed to an impressive fifth in the under-21 men’s race. Check out the highlights from his weekend in Maydena in Building Blocks’ second episode below.

Building Blocks Ep. 2: Maydena

Racers are already on course in Derby, Tasmania for the second round of Enduro World Cup racing. Stay tuned for all the action from down under this weekend.