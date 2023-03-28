Maydena World Cup Enduro official race highlights

Enduro made a wild World Cup debut on Sunday in Maydena, Tasmania. Several Canadians managed to earn top-10 or podium finishes and Emmy Lan continued her impressive international enduro run of wins.

Sunday marked the first race under the Enduro World Cup banner after years of racing as the Enduro World Series. While the name changed, the racing hasn’t. It’s just as spectacular as ever.

Watch highlights from Enduro World Cup #1 and get ready for the second round of racing this weekend in Derby, Tasmania.

Maydena Race Highlights: Enduro World Cup #1

What’s the UCI Mountain Bike World Series say about enduro’s World Cup debut?

Kicking off the first-ever UCI Mountain Bike World Cup with a bang. Maydena, Tasmania delivered a true rollercoaster of a race.

Three days of baking sun dried out the stages that weaved themselves through the Tasmanian jungle, leading to some incredible racing conditions. The riders were pushed to their limits and beyond as they battled against the clock with many of the world’s best becoming unstuck in the process.

Watch our Highlights Show to catch all the action from the UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup debut and find out who leads the series as we prepare for round two of the 2023 season!