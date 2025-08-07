Meet Big Ben: Faction Studio’s 32-inch wheel prototype

There’s no logo on the downtube. No price tag. No launch date. Just a code name and a concept: Big Ben. But behind the anonymity lies something bold: a full-suspension mountain bike built around 32-inch wheels, designed and prototyped by the quiet powerhouse that is Faction Bike Studio.

Unveiled as a concept at Eurobike 2025, Big Ben isn’t about market-ready polish. It’s about asking the kind of questions most brands don’t have the time, or resources, to ask.

“The idea wasn’t to launch a polished product,” says Faction product manager Adam Robbins. “But to challenge what’s possible and expand the way we think about performance, traction and comfort in off road cycling. Where does possibility end and can we go further?”

And after a month of trail testing in Bromont, Que., that question is already turning into answers.

From sketch to trail-ready

Faction’s prototype speed is no joke. The Big Ben went from a rough idea at Sea Otter in April to a fully rideable trail bike by June. That’s typical for the Quebec-based design studio, which handles everything from strategic planning to in-house testing under one roof.

Their roster of projects remains mostly confidential. The studio’s known for its behind-the-scenes work with some of the industry’s biggest brands. But Big Ben represents a rare public-facing experiment.

Rolling over everything

So far? Big Ben works. Testers immediately noticed a smoother, more planted feel. On rough trails, the 32-inch wheels steamroll over roots and rocks with less feedback and more stability. Descending felt composed. Climbs, surprisingly, felt better too.

Acceleration felt lighter than expected, though most riders recommended gearing adjustments, smaller chainrings especially, to keep things snappy.

Room for refinement

That’s not to say it’s perfect. The prototype was built around a short-travel XC platform, and on steep descents it showed some front-end dive. Steering was a touch slower in tight terrain and the big hoops demanded more rider input for manuals and line changes.

A studio that doesn’t seek the spotlight

With just over 30 employees, the studio has quietly become one of the most effective innovation engines in the cycling world. Even if most riders have never heard the name.

They’ve built frames for world cup racers, solved production issues for startup brands and now, they’re casually developing one of the first modern 32” mountain bike platforms without making a fuss about it.

What’s next for Big Ben?

For now, Big Ben remains a one-off. But based on the early feedback, it’s likely not the last 32-incher we’ll see rolling out of Bromont.

Whether it becomes a new standard or fades into niche curiosity, the project represents what Faction does best: building bikes that challenge assumptions. Not because a marketing department told them to, but because that’s how progress happens.

Big Ben isn’t for sale. But its ideas just might end up in the next generation of bikes. Whether you know it or not.