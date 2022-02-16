Mega Volt is back for round two on Vancouver Island

The Mega Volt is back for round two! After a successful fall debut on Vancouver Island, North America’s first – and only – multi-day e-mountain bike event is returning for a second year. For 2022, the eMTB event is bumping up the calendar to an early June time slot.

Registration for the 2022 Mega Volt opens Feb 16th at 12pm PT.

A different take on mountain bike racing

For its second year, BC Bike Race’s “fully charged eMTB experience” is returning to the Cowichan Valley. 2021 laid the groundwork for an excellent weekend of riding, racing and enjoying the area’s incredible trail networks. The 2022 Mega Volt will be back to Maple Mountain and Mount Tzouhalem from June 3-5, 2022.

Year one brought a smaller group of eMTB enthusiasts together with mountain bike pros, like Jesse Melamed and Chris Johnston, to test out the pioneering new format.

“The MEGA VOLT, it’s the first event of its kind. It’s an e-bike event, it’s a race, it’s a ride. Basically, we’re out here having fun with friends. There’s a little bit of competition here and there, but it’s not your average race,” says Enduro World Series racer Jesse Melamed. “We are exploring so much more of the mountain than you normally do on a regular bike. We’re going back and forth, zigzagging the entire mountain, and finding all the cool viewpoints and trails!”

Mega Volt, Part II is once again working with the Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society to deliver a 2.5 day event tailor-made for the fully charged bikes. The CTSS brings experience with eMTB as well as events like Island Cup XC and enduro events and even stages of the classic BC Bike Race.

Unlike a traditional, fully human-powered race, Mega Volt tunes its format to the unique traits of electric bikes. Three days mix race formats from mountain biking, moto, competition and good times. The three-day event maximizes your time on the Cowichan trails, putting together a route that is challenging and exciting.

“It allows you to do things differently,” says Andre Weaver, one of the 2021 Mega Volt finishers. “It brings a whole new level of fun, excitement and challenge to the mountain bike world!”

Hard-earned hardware after a muddy final day at the Mega Volt. Photo: Dave Silver Mega Volt organizer Dean Payne getting in on the action at the inagural Mega Volt. Photo: Dave Silver 2021 Mega Volt. Photo: Dave Silver

2022 Mega Volt: The Format

After hitting the ground running in 2021, Part II of the Mega Volt adds minor tweaks to a similar program to take advantage of every extra Watt the eMTB adds. The race runs over two and half days, from June 3-5, 2022. Here’s the organizer’s description of what’s about to go down.

Friday: Consistency Enduro, based on last year’s course, the first route of the weekend will be lengthened with details coming soon. As usual, it will include some apres and a chance to scout some of the following days’ routes.

Saturday: As with last year, this will be a doubleheader, two mid-length shred sessions with slightly different vibes, and one consistent theme: Mega Awesome! With a mid-day re-charge, the meat and potatoes will remain much the same as last year.

Sunday- Fun Day: Social Fun Ride – Maximize the exploration of the Cowichan Valley’s famous trails. Leave no stone unturned on a mission to ride as much as humans and machines can handle on a curated singletrack extravaganza, that takes in all the locals’ favorites.

Registration opens Feb 16th at 12pm PT.

Mega Volt 2022