MegaVolt doubles up: One new venue and a return to where it all started

Whether you’re a dedicated eMTBer or just a little e-curious, MegaVolt is bringing two opportunities to experience the electric side of mountain biking in 2026.

For those that want to jump right in, the event is bringing two round of its multi-day, multi-event format next year. For anyone looking to test the voltage, both events will include demos and non-race rides.

Lightning strikes twice: MegaVolt adds second stop in 2026

For the sixth year of MegaVolt festival, organizers (who also put on BC Bike Race) are adding a second weekend of riding, this time in an all new venue. The eMTB festival will head to the mountain biking mecca of Squamish, B.C.

Granite slabs, secret loamers and iconic trail names recognized around the world, Squamish is the kind of town you need an eMTB to experience as much as possible if you’re just there for just one weekend. With trails idea for racing, both across and down, and trails that are best experienced on guided rides at a more casual pace, Squamish offers something for every eMTBer.

“The MegaVolt has grown right alongside eMTB. With two locations in 2026, we can dig deeper into what makes this sport so much fun: community, exploration, and the freedom to ride more, ” says Andreas Hestler, BCBR Marketing Director and Co-founder

MegaVolt Squamish takes place October 2-4, 2026

The return of the OG: MegaVolt is back on Vancouver Island

Before landing in Squamish, MegaVolt is heading back to where it all began. The first two editions of the eMTB festival were hosted in the Cowichan Valley. Rich in a wide range of riding zones, MegaVolt will return to two of the valley’s riding areas for the festival.

Those early years saw MegaVolt grow from a few dozen riders up to, over the Okanagan years, nearly 200 electric-powered racers at the event evolved. Canadian MTB was at the first edition of MegaVolt and, being genuinely surprised by how much fun it was to ride in a big group of e-bikers, returned for the following two years as the festival grew.

“The MegaVolt started as a small gathering of eMTB nerds, but it has grown into one of the most anticipated weekends of the year. Expanding to two events is a natural next step for the festival and for the eMTB community,” says Dean Payne, President, BC Bike Race

MegaVolt returns to the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island from May 29-31, 2026.

MegaVolt continues honing an electric weekend of riding

Electric mountain bikes have changed drastically over the last six years and MegaVolt’s evolved with them. It’s no longer just a race, but a three-day festival build around the growing eMTB community.

There’s races, including eXC and eEnduro. There’s also the Trailforks Adventure Challenge, a checkpoint event connecting different points of a trail network in a CYOA-style ride. MegaVolt’s added intermediate and advanced courses for these events.

There’s also demo bikes, the option to race or ride as much as you want and entertainment in the festival village.

Registration for both MegaVolt events opens early in 2026 with limited spots for each weekend. Head to themegavolt.com for updates on when registration opens.