Melamed and Menzies second in EWS Finale Ligure

Jesse Melamed is on pace and on a tear at the Enduro World Series. The Canadian finished second again on Sunday in Finale Ligure, the iconic Italian EWS venue.

Melamed wasn’t the only Canadian on the podium, either. Jack Menzies (Forbidden Synthesis) finished second in under-21 as well.

Melamed doubles up in Finale

One week ago, Jesse Melamed (Rocky Mountain Race Face) was secong at Crans Montana EWS behind Richie Rude (Yeti Fox). This week, Melamed beat Rude, but couln’t keep up with a resurgent Jack Moir (Canyon Cllctv). The Australian, still racing injured from a crash in Crans Montana, stormed to the win by 14 seconds this week in Italy. Melamed finished second and Rude third.

With his win Sunday, Jack Moir edges away from Rude in the series overall. Moir now holds a 70-point advantage, with 4085 to Rude’s 4015. Melamed’s back-to-back silvers push him back into third overall, with a narrow 45-point lead over Specialized’s Kevin Miquel.

Kasper Woolley (Yeti-OneUp Pro Team) found his way back into the top-10, placing 7th. The Squamish rider is now 13th overall. Rhys Verner (Forbidden Synthesis) finished 16th, Evan Wall 30th, McKay Vezina (G-FORT) 32nd, Remi Gauvin (Rocky Mountain Race Face) 36th, Carter Krasny 49th, Jacob Tooke 81st and, rounding out the Canadian results, Charles Couture 109th.

Miller moves into top-10

Miranda Miller (Kona Gravity) continued her consistent season, finishing a strong seventh in Finale Ligure.

The Canadian’s top-10 come behind race winner Morgane Charre (Pivot Factory Team), who dominated the weekend’s racing by 16.85 seconds. Isabeau Courdurier (Lapierre Zipp Collective) placed second with Rebecca Baraona (Ibis) in third.

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau (Rocky Mountain Race Face) returned from injury to place 19th. Marilyne Proulx placed 31st, while Lucy Schick didn’t finish the race.

Menzies medals in u-21

Jack Menzies (Forbidden Synthesis) led the Canadians in the under-21 race. Menzies finished second to Specialized’s Francescu Camoin, who currently leads the series. Emmett Hancock and Nathan Sterckx joined Menzies in the top-10, finishing 9th and 10th. Johnathan Helly rounded out the Canadian results in 15th.