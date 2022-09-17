Melamed and Verner start fast in snowy Swiss EWS Pro Stage

Canadians are off to a fast start in cold conditions at the penultimate round of Enduro World Series racing. Snow fell on the upper slopes of Crans Montana, making for an interesting day on the trails.

Pro Men and Women

Jesse Melamed finished third in Saturday’s Pro Stage in Switzerland, even with a quick off-the-bike. Jack Moir led the standings with Martin Maes following in second. Melamed has 4.3 seconds to make up in Sunday’s full day of racing. Rhys Verner followed close behind in fifth, 5.2 seconds off of Moir’s time.

Jack Menzies in 12th, McKay Vezina in 15th and Remi Gauvin in 18th makes it five Canadians in the top-20 of the Pro Men’s standings going into Sunday.

The Canadian Pro women were off to a little rockier start. Miranada Miller leads the pack in 17th. Andréane Lanthier Nadeau starts her weekend in 35th.

Under-21

The next generation of Canadians were off to a speedy start, too. Emmy Lan is back at the races, sitting second behind Italian Sophie Riva after the Pro Stage. Lily Boucher is fifth after the first day of racing.

On the men’s side, Emmett Hancock sits fourth after Saturday’s Pro Stage, 8.24 seconds behind early leader Luke Meier-Smith. Seth Sherlock had a solid crash mid-race run but still slotted into 15th.