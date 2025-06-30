Melamed powers to podium in Val di Fassa

Canada had plenty to cheer about at this weekend’s UCI enduro world cup in Val di Fassa, Italy, with Jesse Melamed landing a hard-earned podium. Elly Hoskin took seventh place in the women’s elite category. And junior Rhys Blair continues to make his mark on the international scene. It wasn’t an easy weekend. Riders faced scorching heat, punishing climbs and seven stages of rocky, rooty singletrack across a massive 60-kilometre course in the UNESCO-listed Dolomites. It was a two day race.

But by the time the final stage wrapped up Sunday, Canada had once again proved it belongs near the front of the pack.

Melamed makes the move

Jesse Melamed (Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team) was in fourth place, overall heading into the final day, but when Charles Murray got a flat on stage six, he took full advantage and jumped into third place.

Melamed ended up on the box behind winner Sławomir Łukasik and American Richie Rude. This result sees Melamed move to second place overall in the standings.

Blair rides to third in junior men

In the Junior Men’s race, Canada’s Rhys Blair put together a smart and steady ride to finish third overall. Frenchman Melvin Almueis took the win, with Hungary’s Áron Babó in second. But Blair’s performance—clean, composed and consistent—proves the young Canadian is one to watch as the season unfolds.

Hoskin continues strong run

In the elite women’s race, Canadian Elly Hoskin continued to build momentum. While she missed the podium this round, Hoskin stayed competitive on every stage, showing her ability to hang with the world’s best. She took seventh place after the final stage. Hoskin’s strong result puts her in ninth place overall.

Another wild weekend in Italy

The Val di Fassa course delivered as promised: long climbs, blown-out corners, steep Dolomite descents and enough mechanicals to reshuffle the leaderboard several times.

The WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series continues next weekend in La Thuile, Italy, where enduro and downhill riders will once again take on the Alps.

And for Canada’s top riders, the momentum is building.