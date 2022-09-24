Melamed second in Pro Stage in EWS Loudenvielle

Jesse Melamed is off to a fast start at the final Enduro World Series event of 2022. The Canadian was second in the Pro Men’s stage on the first of two days of racing. With Melamed second and his overall rival Richie Rude (Yeti-Fox) back in 15th, it’s a good start to the weekend for the Rocky Mountain Race Face weekend. Melamed has 3.9 seconds to make up to

Emmy Lan (Norco Factory Team) also started her weekend well. The Canadian won the pro stage by a massive 17.28 seconds over second-place finisher Sophie Riva. Lily Boucher of North Vancouver, B.C. is fourth after the pro stage racing with eight seconds to make up to the U.K.’s Emily Carrick-Anderson to move onto the podium.

Racing in France ramps up on Sunday, with the majority of this weekend’s race stages.

Full results from Saturday’s pro stage at Enduro World Series Loudenvielle, Frace are available now.