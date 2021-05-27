Jackson Goldstone schools Rémy Métailler in Squamish

There are not many riders that can put Rémy Métailler on the back foot. That’s just what Squamish’s up and coming World Cup racer Jackson Goldstone does in the pairs latest video.

Goldstone may be going into his first year of junior World Cup racing, but he’s been on the scene for years. He’s rode Fest Series events, freeride contests and so much more after rising to fame before he hit his teenage years.

Now, just months ahead of his first full season of downhill racing, he’s leading Métailler down some of his hometown training tracks at mach speed.

Métailler even switches rolls and gets in front of the camera for a while, leading Goldstone and showing of his own lines for once.

Jackson Goldstone: Speed at Style with Rémy Métailler