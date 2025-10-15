Mic Williams at WRP: The mad scientist quietly redefining mountain bike engineering

At the back of the World Cup pits, tucked behind sponsor tents and factory rigs, is a small oasis that’s become one of the most important stops at Mont-Sainte-Anne. WRP or Williams Racing Products. The Australian engineer behind WRP purchased a team space for the weekend, not for himself, but for the privateers.

“It broke my heart seeing so many Aussie and Kiwi privateers wrenching out in the sun with no support at Lake Placid,” he said. “Open-door policy. If we run out of space, we’ll buy a bigger tent.”

That’s exactly what he did. The WRP space quickly became a hub of generosity and collaboration.

“Overwhelmed by MSA privateer support,” Mic wrote later. “Here’s some stats for ya: 25-plus tyres, 11 bike stands, all running at one time, endless pads, rim tape, tools, multiple derailleurs and rims, and three mechanics who drove all the way from Whistler. Tables, chairs and Bluetooth speakers too.”

Zero drag, zero ego, two big wins

Mic’s mechanical generosity extends to his engineering. This weekend, several riders were running his “zero drag” internals; a hub system designed to drop into a DT Swiss shell and eliminate energy loss.

“We got a win in the elite category yesterday,” he says with a grin. “Can’t name names.”

He explains that the design started as a university thesis project. But, with two wins at Mont-Sainte-Anne, one in 2024 and another this year, he’s starting to see the possibility of something more.

“It kind of changed the way I viewed myself and the company,” he says. “The shit I’m making might actually be making a difference. It’s not just subjective bullshit. Not just a different anodized colour. It might actually be an advantage.”

The proof is in the results: two consecutive wins at Mont-Sainte-Anne in the elite category. Troy Brosnan won at Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2024 with Mic’s hub internals.

Beyond hubs: the rebirth of Trinity

While the zero-drag hub might be the most talked-about part of Mic’s arsenal, it’s far from the only project keeping him busy. He gestures toward the raw alloy downhill frame beside him; all sharp lines and purposeful welds.

“This is a Trinity frame,” he says. “There were three of us involved in Trinity earlier in the year. I kind of pulled back all the assets and whatnot. This is my personal bike.”

The revived Trinity Bikes is quietly returning to the scene with a handful of handmade prototypes circulating among riders in North America. The goal isn’t mass production, it’s refinement.

“There’s maybe 12 or 15 of them out there,” Mic says. “Each one gets a little better. They’re built to be ridden hard, not hung on walls.”

That philosophy sums up WRP as a whole: small-batch innovation aimed at making bikes ride better, not just look different. Alongside Trinity, Mic is also developing a new downhill-specific gearbox, a six-speed design that could later scale to 12, and a bi-directional clutch system that eliminates pedal lag entirely.

“The three main things right now are the zero-drag stuff, the centre project, and the gearbox,” he says. “They all tie back to the same idea; efficiency without compromise.”

It’s a typically understated summary from a guy quietly re-engineering the future of mountain biking, one custom part at a time.

Building meaning, not margins

Mic’s design philosophy is simple: ignore convention, build what works.

“The nuance in product development is being able to see the forest from the trees; what’s good and should be carried forward, and what should be dispensed with,” he says.

He laughs when asked about profitability.

“I make a lot of really specific parts for specific bikes,” he says. “It’s a terrible business model, but it’s meaningful. It makes the bike better. I get stoked on seeing my friends ride stuff they’re stoked on.”

That same spirit drives his open tent and his quiet rebellion against the traditional bike industry.

Going quiet on social

For someone who once shared every stage of product development, from prototype sketches to late-night machining clips, Mic’s Instagram has gone unusually quiet. It’s not burnout or disinterest; it’s strategy.

“I had a couple of people close to me that I trust tell me to be careful about what I’m posting,” he says. “Which I really respect. I hope to be able to post more, because I really like that stuff. I like sharing the story behind it all. I’m a bit of a cowboy that way.”

He pauses, thoughtfully.

“To be critical of myself, sometimes you need to protect your interests. It’s a boring way to do it, but it’s necessary.”

The shift says a lot about where WRP is heading. The gearboxes, clutches and hub designs he’s working on now are more than passion projects; they’re serious intellectual property in a fiercely competitive space. And they’re ideas that the industry is starting to take seriously.

“Gearboxing is kind of like a million-dollar idea,” Mic says. “Whoever cracks it first will be miles ahead.”

He still loves showing his process, but for now, the curtain’s drawn. At least until the next breakthrough rolls out of his workshop.

Full circle

This Mont-Sainte-Anne weekend meant something deeper for Mic. “This was my first time here,” he said. “I had the opportunity to race the World Cup in 2018 before my bike got flogged in Whistler the week before. I made peace with that years ago, but giving those guys their best shot possible this weekend made me feel like I won that race. Just seven years on, even if it’s just a tent, some tools and some good times.”

As another rider rolls up to his tent, Mic shrugs off any praise.

“I’m not a business person,” he says, with the grin of someone who clearly loves what he does. “I just want to make good stuff.”

And he has. Good bikes, good vibes and a little corner of the pits that feels like home for riders far away from home.