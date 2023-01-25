Mille Johnset joins Canyon CLLCTV DH

After launching her junior career alongside downhill’s most iconic athletes as part of Atherton Racing, Mille Johnset is moving to one of mountain biking’s biggest teams. The young Norwegian will start the 2023 season with Canyon CLLCTV Factory DH Team.

Johnset joins the CLLCTV’s very stacked returning roster of Troy Brosnan, Luca Shaw and Dante Silva as the quartet gears up for the new-format World Cup season.

“I am super excited to be joining the CLLCTV. They are one of the best and most professional teams out here in my opinion and it’s an honour to be part of it,” said Johnset of her new home. “For me personally, I think it’s the perfect timing to be joining their program. I’ve never been more motivated or wanted it more. Working with the team, people and riders will be super good experience and I’m going to learn a lot. I’ve always been a fan of the Canyon brand and their bikes. Already after just a few weeks, I feel so at home on the Sender. I’m super excited to see what we can do in 2023!”

While younger than her teammates, at just 21 years old, Johnset already has a long list of results to her name. On top of junior World Cup wins, the new CLLCTV rider has an elite iXS DH win and Crankworx victories. Growing up three hours from Hafjell bike park, Johnset started riding at 11 and earned her first national win within a year. A decade later, she is bringing all that experience to the elite field.

“Mille has shown huge potential in recent seasons so it’s super exciting to welcome her onto the program,” says CLLCTV team mentor, Fabien Barel. “We’re looking forward to working with her to unlock even more speed than she already has, helping her to target podium places in the upcoming season.”