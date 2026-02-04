Millie Johnset injured during practice at Red Bull Hardline Maydena

Red Bull Hardline is, on day one, already claiming riders. After casually ticking off most of the course’s biggest features, Millie Johnset came up short on the final jump into the Maydena finish line.

Johnset’s Nukeproof Axess Racing team confirmed the injury. Despite a massive OTB, the World Cup racer is somehow walking away with only a broken collarbone.

You can watch Johnset’s crash from her perspective below.

It’s unfortunate that Johnset won’t be able to race Hardline this weekend, potentially challenging her teammate Louise Ferguson and reigning Maydena Queen, Canada’s Gracey Hemstreet. It is exciting to see the women’s Hardline roster growing, though. With relatively minor injuries, we’re hoping Johnset will have no difficulty getting back on the bike on time for the first downhill World Cup of 2026 in South Korea.

Here’s the team’s recap of day one at Red Bull Hardline.

And, for good measure, here’s Johnset’s recap of track walk day in Maydena.