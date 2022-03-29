Miranda Miller introduces “Here, There, Everywhere”

Miranda Miller has covered an incredible range of racing over her career. From 2017 downhill world champion to her years as an Enduro World Series pro. Now, the Squamish, B.C. racer is looking to the next step in a new series called Here, There, Everywhere.

Watch the introduction to Miller’s new web series below, and get stoked to see what comes next for the Canadian world champ.

Introducing: Here, There, Everywhere with Miranda Miller

What’s DVRGNT Mind’s say about the new project?

Miranda Miller pursues the unconventional by abandoning the pursuit of an overall series in order to focus on expanding her experiences in cycling.

Follow Miranda Miller on Instagram as well as the new DVRGNT Minds account for this project.