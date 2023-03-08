Miranda Miller moves to new role at SRAM

Miranda Miller is moving her Here, There, Everywhere series to SRAM for 2023. The web series quickly expanded past the small screen, moving to the silver screen at outdoor film festivals early in 2023. The Canadian downhill world champion will still line up for select races as well, and step into a hosting role on SRAMtv.

One interesting aspect of Miller’s new program is that, with SRAM being main sponsor, the Squamish racer will be free to ride different frames. After leaving Kona at the end of 2022, Miller already looks to be exploring her options. A Gen 6 Trek Fuel EX and a new Santa Cruz sit behind Miller in her SRAM announcement, both decked out in RockShox and the U.S. component giant’s wireless AXS shifting.

Follow Miranda Miller through her travels on Instagram and watch for new episodes of Here, There, Everywhere on the SRAM Youtube channel.