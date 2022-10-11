Miranda Miller gets the story on Ucluelet’s growing trail network

Tofino and Ucluelet, on Vancouver Island’s far west coast, are more known for surfing than anything involving bikes. But the Ucluelet First Nations are changing that. The group’s been expanding the trail network on the land of Čumaata, an 800-m mountain on its traditional lands.

The goal is to make a culturally aware trail network. To see what that looks like, Miranda Miller brings her Here, There, Everywhere web series to Vancouver Island in Muuxtuu: First of Many Together.

The result is a video that’s very different than the average shreddit on the internet these days. A great example for Canadians across the country to engage with.

Muuxtuu: First of Many Together Ep.4 Here, There, Everywhere

What’s DVRGNT Minds say about its West Coast sojourn?

Created in partnership with the Ucluelet First Nations.

For episode 4 of Here, There, Everywhere, DVRGNT minds traveled to Ucluelet on Vancouver Island to visit the Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Nation. They met with the trail crew to learn how the Nation are balancing the preservation and development on the sacred land of Čumaata, with the goal of becoming the first culturally aware trail network. The Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ Nation are using trail building and mountain biking as a new opportunity for their community to connect with nature and to share their culture with visitors.