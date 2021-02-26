Miranda Miller’s matching “Checkers or Wreckers” Kona and kit is epic

Boring kit is no fun. Sure, earth tones and black look nice and have a subtle appeal. But given the choice, Miranda Miller’s “Checkers or Wreckers” kit – and matching Kona Process 153 take the win any day.

Squamish’s downhill world champion teamed up with Whistler’s own RideWrap, the frame protection sponsor for her Kona Gravity Team, on the custom bike/kit combo. The inspiration behind the kit? Racing, and fun.

“Never forget that Winning is Bitchin’ and to always go for Checkers or Wreckers!” Miller shared, by way of explanation.

Not that any explanation for this epic look is needed. Fast should be fun, too. Miller’s head-turning kit and frame are a great reminder that no matter who you are, never take yourself too seriously and enjoy the ride!

Miranda Miller: Checkers or Wreckers

Hopefully, we all get to see Miller and her Kona at the Enduro World Series sooner rather than later this year!

If you want to keep your new frame protected in its pristine state, check out RideWrap. It’s a great Canadian brand, offering tailored protection kits for all kinds of bikes, from mountain to gravel!