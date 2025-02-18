Missing UCI mechanic found after 22 days

The cycling world is mourning the loss of Matt Opperman, the American rider and Yeti / Shimano EP Enduro Team mechanic who went missing in late January while exploring the Segura de la Sierra in southern Spain. After an exhaustive 22-day search, Spanish authorities confirmed that Opperman’s body was discovered alongside his bike near Peña del Olivar in Siles, Jaén.

What began as an intense search effort, led by volunteers, the Civil Guard, and specialized rescue teams, came to a somber conclusion when a group of volunteers located a bike and body matching Opperman’s description. Authorities were called in to recover and airlift the remains for an autopsy, which later confirmed his identity. While the official cause of death is still undetermined, officials have ruled out foul play.

A community that never gave up

Riders, locals, and complete strangers came together—on foot, by drone and even with search dogs—to comb the rugged terrain in hopes of bringing him home. SpainDH, who played a pivotal role in organizing the volunteer efforts, expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support:

“It has been a difficult road, but thanks to your effort, commitment and solidarity, we have been able to find him and give him the rest he deserves.”

Spain DH went on to thank all involved. From the volunteer firefighters of Orcera and Córdoba—who joined the search on their own time—to the Canine Unit of Olula del Río, whose tracking efforts were crucial. Local businesses, including Hotel Cruz and Bar La Mezquita, provided resources and support to those involved. Carrefour helped sustain searchers with daily food and drink donations. And at the heart of it all was Rob, one of Matt’s closest friends, guiding efforts from afar to make sure no stone was left unturned.

Matt’s legacy lives on

Opperman–who was Emily Batty’s mechanic during much of her time on Trek–had a passion for cycling and the mountains. He wasn’t just a rider—he was someone who lived for the sport, for adventure and for the trails. SpainDH reflected on his impact, saying:

“Matt’s friendship, his adventurous spirit and his energy will live on in every route and on every trail we travel.”

Our condolences to his friends and family.