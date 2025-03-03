Misspent Summers launches XC yearbook

Misspent Summers has been preserving the history of mountain biking one season at a time; but in the past, they’ve only produced downhill and enduro yearbooks. This year, they finally covered the XC World Cup season. The Cross Country Yearbook Class of 2024 covers everything from the 2024 season of the World Cup, to the world championships and the Olympics. With photography by Piper Albrecht, it’s creatively designed and full of all the minutae from an entire race season. Written, edited and designed by Australian XC racer Zoe Cuthbert, the best part about the Cross Country Yearbook? They’re claiming this is the first, but won’t be the last time they create one.

From alpine dreams to a global brand

Misspent Summers started as a passion project. Founder James McKnight, a longtime mountain bike journalist, initially set out to document the lives of die-hard riders spending their summers chasing trails in the Alps. That idea—of misspent summers living for bikes—became the backbone of the brand. What began as a small, independent publishing effort quickly grew into something that covered everything from World Cup downhill racing to the sheer joy of riding bikes with friends.

The power of print in a digital world

While social media and online coverage dominate today’s landscape, Misspent Summers is committed to print. Their flagship projects, like the Hurly Burly and The World Stage yearbooks, capture each race season in a tangible, lasting format. “There’s so much incredible content online, but in ten years, will it still be easy to find?” McKnight asks. By putting mountain bike history on paper, Misspent Summers ensures it won’t disappear in a sea of digital noise. And with the XC component now a part of the library, it’s a comprehensive record of what happened.