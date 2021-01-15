Mitch Ropelato and Kera Linn join Cannondale enduro team

Cannondale continued its signing spree today, adding Mitch Ropelato and Kera Linn to its enduro team. The latest news follows last week’s big expansion of Cannondale Factory Racing’s XC wing.

This week, Cannondale is focusing on enduro and splitting between established names and new talent.

Mitch Ropelato

Mitch Ropelato already has two King of Crankworx titles to his name. The U.S. rider also has top-20 results at the Enduro World Series. Ever stylish, he’s fast no matter what bike he is riding. Ropelato will continue his international travels aboard Cannondale in 2021.

“I’m super excited to be a part of Cannondale as its heritage runs deep in the mountain bike world, and a lot of great athletes I looked up to rode for Cannondale,” Ropelato says of his 2021 team. “My goal for this year is to suck less than I sucked the year before.”

Ropelato’s relaxed approach to success is echoed by Travis Tomczac, Cannondale Global Marketing Manager for mountain bikes. “If it ain’t fun, it’s probably not worth doing it. So, naturally, we felt if we are going to elevate Cannondale in the enduro scene we should add two riders who are going to have as much fun as we do.”

Kera Linn

While Ropelato is well established as he joins Cannondale, the team’s second signing is just starting to make her mark.

Kera Linn is a former collegiate athlete in the United States. Now, she’s well on her way to breaking into the elite ranks of enduro. In 2020’s abbreviated season, Linn scored top results at USA National DH and Big Mountain Enduro events. For 2021, the American is looking to take her racing to the international stage. Along with domestic enduro events, Linn will target the Enduro World Series.

“I’m excited to be a part of a brand that makes amazing bikes and has so many of the top athletes, in different disciplines. I look forward to rep’ing Cannondale in 2021 and kitting up to race the global enduro scene.”