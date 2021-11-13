More wild POV footage from Red Bull Rampage 2021

Red Bull Rampage is all wrapped up for another year but there’s still more incredible footage emerging from the desert. GoPro put together a highlight reel of the best on-board shots and, featuring clips from podium and award winning riders as well as some heavy crashes, its absolutely worth watching.

With the new GoPro Hero 10 mounted on most rider’s helmets, the footage coming out of Utah is better than ever.

Watch 2021 Rampage, from the riders’ perspective.

Red Bull Rampage 2021 Highlights