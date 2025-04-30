Mountain bike pioneer Tom Ritchey finally tells his story

After more than 50 years shaping the bicycle industry from the inside out, Tom Ritchey is finally ready to talk. In One Ride Away From Figuring It Out, the legendary framebuilder, racer and innovator tells the full story of how a curious kid from Palo Alto helped invent the modern mountain bike—and everything that came after.

The book, published by Isola Press, is the first time Ritchey’s own voice takes centre stage. It’s equal parts memoir, industry history and photo-rich coffee-table tribute, offering a window into the mindset of one of mountain binking’s originators.

“The bike is just the cornerstone for a much bigger life,” Ritchey says. “There’s a lot of people that don’t know the personal side of me.”

Early rides, early sparks

Ritchey’s story begins in the hotbed of 1960s Bay Area ingenuity. At age 12 he built an electric car under his dad’s watchful eye. At 15, he built his first bicycle frame. All of it would lead to his career-defining moment in the late ’70s when a chance visit from Joe Breeze lit the spark that would become the global mountain bike movement.

But Ritchey’s book doesn’t just trace the familiar history of klunkers and NORBA nationals. It’s about the lesser-known stories, too—the garage beginnings, the influence of engineering mentor Jobst Brandt and the early frames that pushed the boundaries of what bikes could be.

Racing, wreckage and reinvention

As Team Ritchey began dominating early mountain bike races, Tom was still brazing frames by hand and pioneering ultra-light components. But the industry was changing fast. From the rise of the UCI to the Dot-com crash, One Ride Away… tells how Ritchey navigated the chaos while trying to stay true to his vision.

“I’m someone who’s made a lot of mistakes,” he says in the video preview. “But I’ve been allowed to survive them.”

Redemption on two wheels

The book also explores Ritchey’s personal low points—burnout, business near-collapse—and how a trip to Rwanda helped reset everything. There he found a new mission: building bikes to support coffee farmers and launching Team Rwanda, a cycling initiative aimed at healing post-genocide wounds.

In those remote hills, he says, he rediscovered the essence of the bicycle—not just as a machine, but a tool for hope, freedom and second chances.

A legacy worth printing

Packed with stories, classic bike imagery and never-before-seen archives, One Ride Away From Figuring It Out is part history lesson, part love letter to the bike. It’s being crowdfunded now, with a limited special edition and rewards through Kickstarter.