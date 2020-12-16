Semenuk and Danny MacAskill are bringing mountain bikes back to X Games

Mountain biking is heading back to the X Games. After eight years away, six riders are bringing the sport back to X Games, as part of the Real Series video format.

On the six-rider list are established icons of mountain biking, like Brandon Semenuk, Danny MacAskill and Cam Zink. They’ll be challenged by newer riders, including Veronique Sandler, Brage Vestavik and DJ Brandt.

The 12 years of X Games video-based Real Series format will be the first to feature mountain bikes. In the past, moto, BMX, skateboarding, surfing, skiing and snowboarding have all featured.

Mountain biking has featured in the X Games once before. Way back in 2013, slopestyle made its debut on the extreme sport circuit in Munich. Ontario’s Brett Rheeder won, making him the only mountain bike X Games gold medalist.

Now in its 12th year, the Real Series adds the first-ever Mountain Bike competition to the 2021 lineup with Real Mountain Bike debuting in April on ESPN2. The competition will showcase the sport’s biggest names, reconnecting Mountain Bike with X Games for the first time since 2013.

As many large scale events were being put on hold in early 2020, the Real Series became the backbone of X Games competition, with teams of athletes and filmers creating original content all around the globe. Real Mountain Bike joins that crew in 2021, by inviting six athletes to produce their best 90-second video parts, capturing their own unique style and competing for X Games medals.

The invited riders are:

Cam Zink

Veronique Sandler

Brandon Semenuk

Danny MacAskill

Brage Vestavik

DJ Brandt.

