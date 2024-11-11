Mountain biker wins the pump track world championships

The Pump Track World Championships happened on the weekend in Durban South Africa. The world’s best pump track riders tried their best to get the fastest lap around the KwaMashu track. Sixty-four riders from sixteen countries were competing for the final spot, with a mix of BMX bikes and dirt jump mountain bikes being the chosen tool for the job. For the first time since 2019 a mountain biker won the men’s division with Australia’s From Ryan Gilchrist dominating the men’s final. He had the fastest lap of the day at 17.028 seconds and was riding a 24-inch dirt jumper. Sabina Košárková from the Czech Republic took first in the women’s race.

The full race is on the video below. It’s great to hear Claudio Caluori back on the mic, it would be even better to hear Rob Warner’s voice in there along with him.

As much as we love pump tracks, we’ve got to admit it isn’t the greatest spectator sport yet. Yes, it’s only an hour-and-a-half, but something about it just doesn’t make you want to watch the whole thing. So we won’t be upset if you skip to the finals; they start around the 1:10 mark. The speeds these guys and girls are hitting is incredible.