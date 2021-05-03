Watch: Mountain bikers race snowboarders down Snowshoe Bike Park

What happens when shoulder season – that space between summer and winter sports – overlaps in one place? In Snowshoe, W.Va, exactly that happens. Bike park runs clear just as the last patches of snow are disappearing.

For Carson Storch, it was a chance to bring two worlds together. Along with Jaxson Riddle and snowboarders Sean Fitzzsimons and Luke Winkelman, Storch heads to the West Virginia to make summer and winter collide.

Snowshoe is famous for hosting a dramatic end to 2019’s World Cup season, but we can think of a few other mountains that could pull this concept off in style.

For starters, who want’s to see a re-make of this at Whistler?

Red Bull: Last Chair, First Run

What’s Red Bull say about Carson Storch’s wild idea?

Fun never really stops in many mountain resorts across the world. As snowboarders & skiers are catching their last chairs of the season, mountain bikers start to appear in the lift lines, buzzing with excitement, ready for their 1st run of the year.

