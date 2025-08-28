Mud, mayhem and momentum: Jackson Goldstone previews wild World Cup return in Les Gets

The UCI Downhill World Cup returns this weekend in Les Gets, France, and if the weather is any indication, it’s going to be chaos. After weeks off for the mid-season break, Jackson Goldstone, the current series leader, dropped a course preview that shows just how wet, wild and unpredictable this seventh round is going to be.

“So, as you can tell, it is absolutely disgusting,” said the Canadian phenom early in the run. “They’ve changed up a lot of new sections and with how much rain has come overnight, it’s absolutely disgusting on track.”

New lines and riverbed ruts

Les Gets is a familiar venue, but not like this. Course builders have added fresh sections, and the week’s steady rainfall has turned most of it into a slippery trench.

“The whole track’s a river,” said Goldstone, drenched and laughing as he drifted through a deep rut. “Feet are coming off almost every section.”

Despite the conditions, Jackson seemed to be enjoying himself.

“Once you’re committed to getting wet, all you can do is try and have fun,” he said, sliding through one particularly slick turn and narrowly missing a tree.

Leading the series and riding on instinct

Goldstone, who leads the World Cup overall standings heading into Les Gets, wasn’t overly focused on race lines or fast splits during the preview. In his words: “I’m just trying to stay on my bike.” That might be the most accurate strategy for race day if the mud doesn’t let up.

“I’ve got full mud tires,” he said, pausing to pull a tear-off and catch his breath. “Most people are, because there’s not much you can do other than just pray you’re on the right line and in the right ruts.”

Expect drama, slick saves and high-stakes racing

Les Gets marks the first race after a long break and could be a decisive round in the chase for the overall. If the course preview is any indication, riders will need all the grip, guts and tear-offs they can find.

“It’s going to be a wild one to race,” Goldstone said, his voice both exhausted and exhilarated by the end of the clip. “But man, it’s kind of fun to ride now… Oh my god. Oh my god. This is wild.”

Race day is set for this weekend. Popcorn recommended.