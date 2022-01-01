Mulally off Intense as 2022 transfers wrap up

As 2021 turns over to 2022, there is still more news and more movement on the race scene. More downhill and enduro riders are changing jerseys, and another team closing down for now.

Neko Mulally says goodbye to Intense

The U.S. downhill scene is changing as fast as it’s accelerating. After several big results in 2021, many of our neighbour’s fastest World Cup racers are on the move. First Dakotah Norton and Luca Shaw left YT Mob and Syndicate, respectively. Now Neko Mulally is saying goodbye to Intense Factory Racing after three years. In that time the team was bought by Aaron Gwin, who brought Canadian Seth Sherlock on board. It’s a lot of uncertainty at a time when American downhill was building momentum on the World Cup circuit.

Keegan Wright departs Devinci

On the enduro side, Kiwi Keegan Wright leaves Devinci Global Racing. That leaves the Quebec brand with Canadian Georgia Astle and perennial podium threat Greg Callaghan to take on the EWS in 2022.

Mille Johnset leaves Atherton racing after 6 years

After a successful junior career, Mille Johnset announced her arrival in the elite ranks by landing several World Cup podiums. Now the 20-year-old Norweigan is parting ways with her team of six years, Atherton Racing. The guidance of the wildly successful Atherton family and team clearly had its mark on Johnset. It will be exciting to see what she can accomplish in a new environment.

Angel Suarez outgrows Commencal 21

The Commencal 21 team is, like the YT Mob, going on hiatus in 2022. That leaves Angel Suarez and his Spanish teammates Alex Marin and junior DH podium finisher Pau Menoyo looking for new spots in the new year. All three riders were building speed and landing results. Where they’ll go next remains to be seen.