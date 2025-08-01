Must ride Canada wide

Mountain biking in Canada is as varied as the country itself. So in the spirit of exploration, here’s a trail, or trail system, from each province and territory that belongs on every Canadian rider’s must-ride list. This isn’t about rankings, it’s about celebrating the red dirt, white rock and true north tech that make mountain biking in Canada something special.

British Columbia – First Blood, Hope

Built on the filming location of the original Rambo, First Blood is both a tribute to cinematic history and a showcase of raw B.C. mountain biking. Recently opened it’s an instant classic. A true feat of trail building the budget for this one was $400,000 for seven km. And from early reports it’s steep, gnarly and deserving of its double black diamond status.

Yukon – Montana Mountain, Carcross

Crafted by indigenous youth from the Carcross/Tagish First Nation, this trail network is a symbol of what reconciliation and recreation can look like. Alpine descents, flowing singletrack and community-powered momentum make these trails not just a ride, but a legacy.

Alberta – T-Dub, Moose Mountain

Joey Reinhart from Bragg Creek Trail Association and Moose Mountain Bike Trail Society may be biased, but this is his best suggestion at a must ride trail in Alberta:

“My safe, honest answer and gut feeling: T-Dub, Moose Mountain. The why?

It’s got it all. Internet famous/lore from the crazy wood features, great tech, great flow and it quite literally has something for everyone. I can take people from out of town down the trail and make them completely challenge any preconceived notions about Alberta’s MTB trails being second to BC.

I’ve been riding it for almost 15 years, and it just keeps getting better. It’s still the first lap the shuttle crew wants to ride each time out, it’s always rowdy, and you always have a smile on your face at the bottom.”

Saskatchewan – Buffalo Pound Provincial Park

Yes, Saskatchewan has mountain biking—and yes, it’s legit. Buffalo Pound Provincial Park has 30 km of well-signed singletrack. The undulating trails wind through forested coulees and grassland ridges. It’s a prairie gem.

Manitoba – Bison Butte, Manitoba

Originally built for the 2017 Canada Summer Games, Bison Butte remains a great place to ride in Winnipeg. Tucked into the northern edge of FortWhyte Alive, the trail network is open year-round and free to ride. The trails feature a mix of punchy climbs, technical singletrack and a few descents, making it a surprisingly challenging spot for prairie riding. Trail ratings are clearly posted, with easier lower loops for beginners and more demanding lines up top. The signage and terrain make it clear this place was built with mountain bikers in mind.

Ontario – Bee Sting, Sault Ste. Marie

Whether you ride, up or shuttle drop it, this is a trail like no other in Ontario. Gnarly, rooty, jumpy. It’s even got a massive house-sized rock you can jump onto if you’re willing. It’s steep fast and has some of the best views in Ontario. Coming off the top it heads down into Bellevue Valley. This is one of the trails that started at all in the Soo.

Quebec – Slab City, Sentiers du Moulin

Slab City is a black diamond gem tucked into the forest at Sentiers du Moulin—just 15 minutes from Quebec City. It’s essentially one long, undulating slab of granite with a few wooden bridges and rock arrangements thrown in for good measure. The grippy, porous stone offers reliable traction, even when it’s wet and weaves its way through dense woods like a natural rollercoaster.

New Brunswick – White Rock Recreation Area

White Rock is built on an old gypsum mine, so the trails roll through—what else?—bright white rock. It’s a playground of flowy greens, punchy blues and tech blacks. The Garnotte trail looks seriously fun. With around 45 km of trails in this system, there’s lots to check out.

Nova Scotia – MacIntosh Run (Fight Trail), Halifax

Fight Trail is gritty, DIY and full of iconic granite features. Tucked into the city limits of Halifax, it’s proof you don’t need to go far out of town for East Coast gnar.

Prince Edward Island – Brookvale

PEI’s best-known trail system delivers machine-built flow with postcard views. Smooth berms, fast rollers, and red Island dirt make this a must-ride for every Canuck passing through the Maritimes.

Newfoundland – Squid Catcher, White Hills

It’s hard to beat the trail system of White Hills in St John’s: minutes from downtown with a the Quidi Vidi brewery right at the bottom of the trail system. Local builder and rider Chris Jerrett suggests Squid Catcher is a must ride; dropping 85 m in just under 500 meters, this double black diamond will give you a great taste of what Newfoundland gnar can look like. If you want something similar with some absolutely killer view of the Atlantic, check out the Oceanside trail.

Northwest Territories – Tin Can Hill, Yellowknife

With multiple trail systems just outside of downtown Yellowknife, there is a decent amount of riding to choose from. Tin Can Hill cruises through boreal forest and across slabs of ancient bedrock with views of Yellowknife Bay. You may be just outside of downtown, but this is rugged, remote Canadian wilderness.

Nunavut – Apex Trail? Iqaluit

Try as we might, and as big as Nunavut is, we couldn’t find any mountain bike trails in the mighty teritory. Yes, adventurous folks have fat biked across Baffin Island and trudged off into the wilderness via bikepacking, but we couldn’t find bike shop owners to talk to, MTB clubs to fill us in, or even any online info about riding in Iqaluit or beyond. What are we missing? Do you know of a must ride trail way up there? Fill us in! THe closest we could find was the Apex Trail along the shores of Frobisher Bay, but there’s a chance it’s not a bike-friendly trail. Let us know!

O Canada, we ride on trail for thee

From the towering forests of B.C. to the tundra of N.W.T., Canada’s mountain biking scene is as vast and varied as the land itself. These aren’t just places to ride, they’re stories, communities and proof that no matter where you live in this country, a good trail is never far away.