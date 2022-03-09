Must-see viewing: Steve Vanderhoek is unhinged on the Shore in “Risk Is Reward”

By day, Steve Vanderhoek is a firefighter in North Vancouver. When he’s off the clock, Vanderhoek is busy in the woods of the North Shore. Digging, building, and riding some of the most mind-bending and committed features in the Sea-to-Sky area.

Vanderhoek’s high-pressure day job and the must-make commitment of his terrifying trail creations share many similarities. It is those connections between the two sides of the Canadian freerider’s life that Risk is Reward explores. Watch below and marvel at Vanderhoek’s riding and creations (and Scott Secco’s incredible work behind the camera)

Risk Is Reward: Steve Vanderhoek Rides The North Shore

Freehub says this about Divinci’s Canadian freerider

Risk versus reward—the idea that an endeavor with greater uncertainty garners greater payoff—is a principle used in fields as diverse as economics, athletics and even relationships. For Vancouver resident Steve Vanderhoek, the saying reflects nearly every aspect of his life. As a firefighter and professional mountain bike freerider, saving a life at work before risking his own on a boundary-pushing stunt often occurs within the same day. Vanderhoek thrives under pressure, and in doing so is redefining what it means to truly live on the edge.