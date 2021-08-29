Myriam Nicole back on top in Val di Sole

Myriam Nicole is back on top of the women’s downhill field, winning her second world championships title in Val di Sole on Sunday.

Nicole last won world championships in 2019 at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que.

Canadians in Val di Sole

Rachel Pageau posted the top Canadian result, finishing 18th in Italy, her best downhill world championships finish. Squamish’s Ainhoa Ijurko finished 20th. Fernie, B.C.’s Jennifer McHugh 23rd in her first elite downhill worlds appearance.

Myriam Nicole reclaims her throne

Myriam Nicole put herself out in front of a tightly packed women’s field, winning the elite women’s downhill world championships by a massive 4.827 second margin. It’s the 2017 World Cup winner’s second world championship title.

Marine Cabirou made it a French 1-2 finish, taking second behind Nicole. 2020 world champion Camille Balanche returned to the podium again this year, finishing third behind the two French riders.

Monika Hrastnik narrowly edged out Tahnee Seagrave to take fourth.

Top qualifier Vali Holl’s bad luck in elite continued, with the young Austrian crashing on her way to 12th in Val di Sole.