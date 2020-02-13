It may be winter in much of Canada but, on Vancouver Island, Daniel Shaw is already getting ready to defend his Norco Canadian Enduro Series title.

The young B.C. rider already has two NCES titles to his name. He first won the series overall in 2018. In 2019, the Knolly rider defended that title, again winning the NCES overall for pro men.

For 2020, Shaw is taking on a bigger challenge. He’ll still be looking to defend the NCES title. On top of that, Shaw will be targeting select Enduro World Series dates.

The NCES has been a big part of the step up from national to international enduro racing. As a national-level series, NCES helps riders build experience, endurance and skills required before tackling a full EWS event.

Shaw will be using his experience at home to take on four EWS rounds. First will be two European rounds. Then Shaw returns to North America with the EWS for races in Vermont, then the infamous Crankworx Whistler round.

For now, though, Shaw is focused on training. Check out the first NCES rider profile, where Daniel Shaw shares his season goals and winter training plan.

NCES Rider Profile: Daniel Shaw