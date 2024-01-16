Neko Mulally triples size of Frameworks Racing team

Frameworks Racing is one of the more interesting, and exciting teams on the World Cup circuit. Neko Mulally’s project team isn’t just about racing, like most teams. The U.S. racer is also building and developing the team’s race bike as the season progresses.

Now, Mulally is adding some horsepower to the team. While the project started as a one-man World Cup team, it’s now a full three riders strong. U.S. junior sensation Asa Vermette and perpetually speedy Spanish racer Angel Suarez will join Mulally in 2024.

Vermette already has time on the Frameworks bike, but this will be his first season racing on the World Cup circuit. Suarez, on the other hand, already has a raft of World Cup successes that he will be looking to add to as he switches to the new rig.

More than the individual talents, though, it is always thrilling seeing a small passion project go up against the established powerhouses of World Cup racing.