New era for Joyride 150 as longtime rider takes over park

After nearly a decade working behind the scenes at Joyride 150, Dave Thomas is now at the helm. The longtime BMX rider and former general manager has purchased the iconic indoor bike park with his wife, Lyndsey, ensuring the beloved Markham facility remains in rider-friendly hands.

Thomas, who first checked in at the park on its third day of business, said the decision was months in the making.

“The Summers let me know they were considering retirement and asked if I was interested,” he said, referring to Joyride founders Mark and Leslie Summers. “I’ve been part of this place for so long, it just made sense.”

Keeping it in the family

Thomas emphasized the importance of maintaining Joyride’s legacy as a family-run operation.

“This has never been a corporate-owned park. It’s always been a family business. And that was really important to us—keeping that spirit alive.”

The new ownership includes their 11-year-old son Ash, who’s grown up riding the park and is now proudly telling friends, “My parents own Joyride.”

Plans for the future

While the Thomases aren’t planning any immediate ramp changes, they do have goals: reviving community events, bringing back the popular Women’s Weekend, offering jam-style comps for non-UCI-licensed riders and supporting younger riders with more pricing options.

“For now, it’s situation normal while we figure out ownership,” said Thomas. “But we’ll start to see changes in the fall.”

A heartfelt sendoff

After more than 15 years at the helm, Mark and Leslie Summers officially passed the torch via Joyride’s Instagram:

“After 15+ incredible years, we’re officially retiring — and we couldn’t be more excited to pass the torch to two amazing people. Please join us in welcoming Dave Thomas (our former GM) and his wife Lyndsey as the new owners of Joyride!

The future is bright, and we know Joyride is in the best hands. ✨

To our entire community — employees (past & present), friends, family, athletes, industry partners, volunteers, and every single customer — THANK YOU. Your support has meant the world to us. You’ve made this journey unforgettable.

So many memories. So much gratitude.

Ride on! 💛 #JoyrideForever #ThankYou”

The outpouring of community appreciation followed instantly:

“The 2 who changed so many lives. We would be so bored right now without you. Thank you for always having a place for us ❤️❤️❤️”

“Thank you both @mark150summers & @lesliemum so very much for all the great times, hard efforts, the tireless struggles, the triumphs, and the great memories… I am certain that they will continue to strive to maintain and grow @joyride150 in all great bike things.”

“Thank you guys for everything! Can’t imagine how my life would be without Joyride ❤️”

“Congrats on the retirement and what a perfect choice of new owners. @yodavethomas @lynzeetee this is amazing news and great for the bike community.”

“All the best in your retirement, thank you for all you have done for keeping the BMX scene alive.”

The perfect transition

Thomas says the community’s reaction has been overwhelmingly positive and that he and Lyndsey are ready to honour what’s been built.

“We’re approaching this with the same enthusiasm and gusto the Summers had when they first opened. It’s new, it’s exciting and we’re ready to work hard to keep it thriving.”