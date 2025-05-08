New era, new team, new bike: Trek Factory Racing enters 2025 on prototype Session

There’s no other way to say it: Trek hit the refresh button for 2025. They dropped Reece Wilson, Loris Vergier and Bodhi Kuhn. Out go some icons, and in comes a new cast of characters who can race hard, goof around at team camp and still, potentially, squeeze out a podium. Leading the charge is former world cup overall champ Matt Walker, backed by Lachie Stevens-McNab, rookie Chris Hauser and returning pinner Sacha Earnest. With a new team of riders and a completely retooled approach to racing tech, they’re doing something Trek rarely does: letting the team race a prototype.

Why the prototype? Why now?

Trek has long relied on its elite athletes to test and shape new products—helmets, tires, even road bikes like the Madone. But those products typically can’t hit race day until production is ready for the masses. This year, that changes. The TFR DH squad will be racing a yet-to-be-released prototype version of the Session built with one goal in mind: speed.

“Every time we test with the team, they’re like, ‘great, can we have it?’” said Trek Senior MTB Engineer Dylan Howes. “And we’re like, ‘Yeah, in a year and a half when we launch the new bike.’ This year, we said, ‘Forget production—let’s give them what they need right now.’”

The trigger? A margin of 0.062 seconds. That’s all that kept new signing Lachie Stevens-McNab from winning the final round of the 2024 world cup season. Trek’s response wasn’t subtle: strip the constraints, get creative and squeeze every last tenth out of the machine.

Inside the prototype Session

The new Session prototype builds on what made the last version fast—like its high-pivot stability—but fixes what held it back: sluggish cornering. Borrowing ideas from earlier iterations of the bike, the 2025 version introduces a three-position adjustable main pivot. Riders can now tune their frame geometry to favour high-speed straight lines, tight corners, or a balance of both—depending on the track and their personal style.

Also on the list: carbon stays, refined tube shapes and a fully collaborative R&D effort with SRAM and RockShox engineers. This is downhill’s version of Formula 1 and Trek’s approach mirrors that intensity—create bikes so good they might never be made for the general public.

“It’s not about building a bike that rides great for everyone,” said Howes. “It’s about building bikes that are perfect for Matt Walker or Lachie—no compromises.”

Meet the team taking it to the limit

Alongside Stevens-McNab, the refreshed TFR DH lineup features 2020 world cup overall winner Matt Walker, U.S. up-and-comer Chris Hauser and returning Kiwi Sacha Earnest. While Lachie and Chris are developing their careers on the team’s “devo” setup, everyone is riding custom-fit prototype machines this year.

Matt Walker’s fresh chapter

Walker made the leap to Trek for one reason: he wants to win again. The British veteran is bringing consistency, calm to a team now stacked with younger riders. He’s also bringing a healthy reminder that results don’t come from overthinking—they come from enjoying the ride and trusting the process.

Lachie’s wild ride

Lachie Stevens-McNab has the kind of backstory you write into a movie script: breakout season, massive injury, full comeback arc, then a world cup podium that had him 0.062 seconds away from a win. The Kiwi rider has all the tools—raw speed, effortless steeze and a BMX-born ability to ride loose without losing control.

And now he’s on a proper factory team. Add in the momentum from last season and a chip on his shoulder, and you’ve got one of the most exciting riders to watch in 2025.

Chris Hauser: not just along for the ride

The devolopment program at Trek isn’t just a jersey and a handshake—it’s a real pipeline. Chris Hauser might not have the spotlight yet, but he’s got the skills and the support to make it happen. At team camp in Tennessee, he showed up, stayed humble and took notes.

Sacha Earnest returns with unfinished business

Back for her second season on Trek Factory Racing Gravity, New Zealand’s Sacha Earnest brings style and a quiet confidence to the squad. After a rookie season that saw her gain experience on the world’s gnarliest tracks, she’s coming into 2025 stronger, smarter and more fired up than ever. Earnest has serious speed and a growing reputation for tackling steep, technical terrain with ease. Surrounded by a fresh lineup of teammates and a refined team structure, she’s in a prime spot to level up and start challenging for top results.

This isn’t just about one bike

Trek isn’t saying when—or if—you’ll ever be able to buy this version of the Session. But that’s not the point. The goal is to push the limits of what a downhill bike can do. Lessons learned from this prototype will eventually trickle down into consumer models, not just for the Session, but for the whole Trek mountain bike line.

Until then, the Trek Factory Racing downhill team is living the dream: piloting bikes that are custom-tuned, race-optimized and built to win.