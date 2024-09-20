New must-watch mountain bike film: ‘Anytime’

If you’re looking for the next big mountain bike film, Anytime just dropped. It’s a banger. Produced by Red Bull Media House and Anthill Films, the brand is calling it a non-narrative, immersive experience; but let’s just call it what it is: bike porn.

Riders pushing limits across the globe

From the towering Chilean Andes to the iconic Swiss Alps, Anytime takes you through deserts, forests and unexplored mountain biking terrain across North America. Fifteen riders from around the world push the boundaries of what’s possible on two wheels. This film isn’t just about massive tricks—it’s about the fear, fun and flow that make freeriding so addictive.

Hannah Bergemann: a trailblazer for women in freeride

One of the stars, Hannah Bergemann, rides in the Big Water, Utah segment. For her, this film is more than just another project—it’s a step forward in women’s freeride progression. “The women’s side of the sport has evolved so much recently. We’re hitting massive lines, competing at Crankworx and this year we’ll be at Red Bull Rampage. It’s amazing to see women featured in major films like Anytime,” she said.

A new era for freeride

While ANYTIME takes viewers through some of the most beautiful and challenging terrains ever explored, it’s also marking the beginning of something bigger—a freeride movement. The progression of female riders in the sport is undeniable and with Anytime and Red Bull Rampage, we’re seeing the sport step into a whole new era. “I feel like we’ll look back in a few years, and this will seem like a huge chapter in the sport’s history,” said Bergemann.

The future of freeride is here

Whether you’re a hardcore rider or just a fan of epic action, Anytime is a must-watch. This film brings together riders like Patricia Druwen, Brett Rheeder and Emil Johansson, showing the world what’s possible when talent, creativity and passion collide. Catch it now, exclusively on Red Bull TV, and witness the beginning of freeride’s next chapter.