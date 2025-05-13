New SRAM kit bridges the gap to wireless, but only for some

Six weeks after releasing the new Eagle 90 and Eagle 70 SRAM is making the leap back (?) to wireless shifting. The Eagle 90 and 70 were touted as a return to mechanical gear shifting. So if you’re in the camp that thought the drivetrain looked good, but actually prefer wireless shifting, you’re in luck. The new GX Eagle AXS Transmission Upgrade Kit is available in May 2025. The kit is designed for riders already running Eagle 90 of Eagle 70 mechanical drivetrains. The kit includes all the essentials to go cable-free—minus the derailleur cage and mount bolt, which users re-use from their existing setup.

This is a T-Type-only upgrade, compatible exclusively with UDH (Universal Derailleur Hanger) frames and SRAM’s hangerless interface. Riders will need a T-Type chain, cassette and crankset already in place to make the switch.

What do you get?

The kit includes a GX Eagle AXS Transmission derailleur body, AXS Pod Controller, AXS Battery and Charger and a T-Type PowerLock link. While it may not be a full drivetrain overhaul, it offers a lower-cost entry into SRAM’s wireless shifting platform, using the components you already own. We’re told it’s lower cost, but the Canadian MSRP is not yet available.

The derailleur body comes in a black anodized finish. It uses aluminum construction and maintains the same 52T max capacity as existing GX Transmission components. At 235 grams, it’s in line with SRAM’s other GX offerings.

Designed for DIY

SRAM’s approach here is modular. Remove your existing cage and mount bolt from your mechanical derailleur, bolt it to the AXS derailleur body, pair it with the Pod Controller and you’re ready to ride. The brand is calling it a “disassemble, upgrade, reassemble” process—aimed at riders who want the performance of AXS without the price tag of a full group replacement.

Compatibility and caveats

It’s important to note this kit won’t work on older, non-UDH frames or Eagle drivetrains that aren’t T-Type. Riders with conventional hanger-equipped bikes or non-T-Type components will need to look elsewhere in SRAM’s lineup.

Still, for the right rider, the GX Eagle AXS Transmission Upgrade Kit provides a cost-effective path into wireless shifting. Without ditching the rest of your drivetrain.