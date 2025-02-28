Nicholi Rogatkin: a rider who breaks the mold

Nicholi Rogatkin has never been one to play it safe. From his signature mullet and visor-free helmet to his jaw-dropping tricks, he’s built a career on pushing boundaries. His fearless riding style and relentless drive have made him one of the most electrifying figures in slopestyle MTB.

The moment that changed everything

For many, Rogatkin’s breakout moment came in 2016 at Crankworx Rotorua, where he landed the first-ever 1080 in competition. It was a defining trick—one that set him apart as a rider willing to push the sport in ways few had imagined.

“That moment marked the start of a new era in slopestyle MTB,” says videographer Keenan DesPlanques, who recently partnered with Specialized to tell Rogatkin’s story. “Eight years later, he’s still rewriting the rules of what’s possible.”

A list of firsts

Since that day in Rotorua, Rogatkin has continued to rack up world-firsts, including the 1440, cashroll tailwhip and frontflip tailwhip. His explosive riding style almost seems fitting, considering his last name translates to “slingshot” in Russian.

Built for Progression

That relentless drive comes from deep within. Raised by Russian immigrant parents, Rogatkin credits his work ethic to their influence. His father documented his entire BMX journey, capturing the making of an athlete who never stops evolving.

“It’s the new generation of riders that inspire me,” Rogatkin explains. “Their skills and motivation keep me pushing my own riding. I feel so fortunate to have spent so many years at the highest level of the sport and I want to keep going as long as possible.”

More than just a rider

But Rogatkin’s impact isn’t just about the tricks—it’s about the energy he brings. Whether he’s stomping historic runs or hyping up fellow riders from the sidelines, his presence is impossible to ignore.

“He’s the ultimate hype man and an invaluable energy source at slopestyle events,” says DesPlanques. “We just need to figure out how to harness Nicholi’s energy to power the world.”

No signs of slowing down

Even after two decades of competition, Rogatkin is still finding ways to push the sport forward. In 2024, he made history again, landing the first-ever 1440 in a slopestyle run at Big White. And he’s already focused on what’s next.

“I have so many tricks in mind that I have to conquer,” he says. “But more importantly, I want to continue pushing the level of the sport with the next generation of talent.”