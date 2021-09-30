Nicholi Rogatkin previews the new Crankworx B.C. slopstyle course

Crankworx B.C. is rolling around the interiors best bike parks, working its way towards the grand finale this weekend in SilverStar. There, a brand new FMB World Tour slopestyle course awaits.

Stepping into the spot temporarily left open by the absence of Red Bull Joyride means SilverStar’s Crankworx course has big shoes to fill. With some wild features, including some massive jumps, two very large wooden whale-tales and a few flat drops for variety, SilverStar looks like it will deliver more than enough air time if the weather holds out for the weekend.

Watch Crankworx slopestyle mainstay Nicholi Rogatkin previews the full course in a big train with several other riders. Watch the American follow David Godziek down SilverStars new slopestyle course below:

The high-flying U.S. rider showed off more of his skills, and some huge hang time, as practice continued for the Crankworx B.C. tour finale this weekend.