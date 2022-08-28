Home > MTB

Nino Schurter’s triumphant 10th world championship title

Sean Fincham leads Canadian men in Les Gets

August 28, 2022
Nino Schurter proved, once again, that he is still the man to beat in cross country mountain biking. The Swiss star stormed to the win in Sunday’s XCO world championships in Les Gets. It’s a historic 10th win for the veteran racer.

This win didn’t come easy. Schurter rebounded from a crash early in the race. He also had to fend off challenges from David Serrano Valero of Spain, ascendant Italian Luca Braidot and road cycling star (and reigning cross country mountain bike Olympic champion) Tom Pidcock.

While Pidcock has shown before that switching disciplines mid-season is no problem, the Brit did struggle with Les Gets’ technical course. The Olympic champion crashed once, then completely stalled out on the same feature later in the race, appearing resigned and frustrated with the obstacle.

Pidcock still kept the leading trio under pressure all race, but couldn’t keep with the front three. When Schurter did finally attack the group, only Valero Serrano could try hold his wheel. The powerful Spaniard couldn’t match the Swiss sensation’s pace, though.

Nino Schurter crossed the line, alone out front, for his incredible 10th elite men’s world championship title. Despite having so many wins to his name already, the veteran racer was thrilled to add this latest feather to his cap.

David Valero Serrano takes second. Italy’s Luca Braidot is third. Pidcock held on for fourth ahead of Marcel Guerrini.

Canadians in France

Sean Fincham worked his way through the field to take Canada’s top finish in Les Gets. The Norco racer was 30th at the line on what was otherwise a rough race for the Canadian contingent. Gunnar Holmgren followed in 49th, Léandre Bouchard 57th, Tyler Orschel 62nd and Peter Disera 64th. Quinton Disera finished a lap down in 68th.

Results: 2022 UCI mountain bike world championships – Les Gets, France

Elite Men’s XCO

1 SCHURTER Nino SUI 1:21:13
2 VALERO SERRANO David ESP +0:09
3 BRAIDOT Luca ITA +0:29
4 PIDCOCK Thomas GBR +1:29
5 GUERRINI Marcel SUI +1:40
6 SARROU Jordan FRA +2:04
7 HATHERLY Alan RSA +2:11
8 KORETZKY Victor FRA +2:37
9 COLOMBO Filippo SUI +2:49
10 CINK Ondřej CZE +2:51
11 BLUMS Martins LAT +3:08
12 de FROIDMONT Pierre BEL +3:23
13 SCHELB Julian GER +3:25
14 ZANOTTI Juri ITA +3:28
15 ALBIN Vital SUI +3:28
16 DASCALU Vlad ROU +3:37
17 GRIOT Thomas FRA +3:48
18 ROTH Joel SUI +4:22
19 BRAIDOT Daniele ITA +4:28
20 RODRIGUEZ GUEDE Pablo ESP +4:46
30 FINCHAM Sean CAN +5:49
49 Holmgren Gunnar CAN +8:19
57 Bouchard Léandre CAN +9:30
62 Orschel Tyler CAN +10:06
64 Disera Peter CAN +10:57
68 Disera Quinton CAN -1 Lap