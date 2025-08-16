Nino Schurter announces retirement from world cup racing

Nino Schurter, widely regarded as the greatest cross-country mountain biker of all time, has announced he will retire from UCI world cup competition after two more races this season. The 38-year-old made the announcement via Instagram, sharing an emotional video message with his fans and the broader cycling community

“For the past two decades, I’ve given my body, my mind and my soul to mountain biking,” said Schurter. “A beautiful sport, but also brutal at pro level. You either win races, you are a contender, or you’re gone. There’s no place for passengers. It’s all or nothing, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

A career that defined the sport

Schurter’s competitive legacy is unmatched: 10 elite world championship titles, an Olympic gold medal, nine overall world cup titles and more than 35 world cup wins. He is currently ranked 11th overall in the 2025 UCI world cup standings and will race two final events: his home world championships in Crans-Montana and the Lenzerheide world cup.

“When I raced my first world championships, I was just a kid chasing a dream in Lugano, 2003, and I left with my first international medal,” he recalled. “What I didn’t know then, that dream would carry me through countless unforgettable moments, and let me win more than half of all of those championships along the way. It’s been one hell of a ride.”

A graceful exit, and a new beginning?

In his message, Schurter made it clear this isn’t a complete goodbye.

“I’m not disappearing. I’m still riding, even racing, just not between the world cup tape,” he said. “I’m diving into new projects I can’t wait to share soon. But for now, I’m giving it everything one last time. See you in Crans-Montana and see you in Lenzerheide. Let’s make it legendary.”

Tributes pour in from the mountain bike world

The comment section of Schurter’s post lit up immediately with gratitude, admiration and reflection.

“The greatest to ever do it, and always humble and friendly,” wrote one fan. Another added, “You’ve inspired generations. Enjoy the last few races.” Dozens more echoed the sentiment, calling him the GOAT; Greatest Of All Time. And thanking him for shaping the sport.

Even fellow racers joined in: “It was a pleasure to race against you and be inspired by your achievements. Enjoy the last races and whatever adventures the future holds.”

Still racing, just not for medals

Though Schurter is stepping away from world cup competition, he’s not done with mountain biking. His legacy continues through new ventures and projects, as well as his continued role as a global ambassador for the sport he helped elevate.

“You make this journey unforgettable. You were the reason I pushed harder. And you were the magic behind the medal,” he said. “Time to let my mind breathe. And to spend more moments with the people who have supported me through it all.”