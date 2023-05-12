Nino Schurter has the wildest custom detail for his 2023 Scott Spark RC

Sometimes the smallest details speak the loudest. When Nino Schurter lines up for Friday’s season-opener World Cup short track, he was uncharacteristically subdued in a grey-scale kit and all-black aero helmet. XCC is the only discipline where Schurter has no world champion jersey, continental or national title to spruce up his standard Scott-SRAM kit. But he did have one custom detail on his Scott Spark that set him across from the field.

Stamped into each link of Nino Schurter’s chain are the years of each of his 10 elite men’s cross country world championship titles. And really, how many riders in history can say they have a custom chain? Custom colours? Sure. That’s been done. But custom-stamped chainlinks? That is next level detail from SRAM.

That isn’t the only detail, of course. The 10 titles are also printed in gloss black, just catching the light on Schurter’s matte black and (Olympic) gold Spark RC World Cup.

Dive into all the details of Nino Schurter’s “10” Scott Spark RC World Cup below:

Spec: Nino Schurter’s Scott Spark RC World Cup

Frame: Scott Spark RC World Cup

Custom Paint: Nino Schurter 10x World Championship wins

Shifter: SRAM Eagle AXS Controller

Derailleur: SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission

Chain: SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission Flattop chain, customized for Nino Schurter

Cassette: SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission 10-52T

Crankset: SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission Power Meter, 175mm

Chainring: SRAM Eagle Transmission Thread Mount, 38T

Front Brake: Level Ultimate Stealth four-piston

Rear Brake: Level Ultimate Stealth four-piston

Rotors: SRAM HS2 180mm (Fr) / 160mm (Rr)

Fork: RockShox Sid Ultimate, 120mm, 44mm offset

Shock: RockShox Deluxe Nude RLC

Handlebar: Syncros Hixon IC SL Integrated Cockpit

Grips: Syncros Silicone

Front Tire: Maxxis

Rear Tire: Maxxis

Front Wheel: Syncros Silverton SL

Rear Wheel: Syncros Silverton SL

Seatpost: RockShox AXS Reverb, 31.6mm, 125mm

Saddle: Syncros Tofino R SL

Pedals: HT M2T