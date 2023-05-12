Nino Schurter has the wildest custom detail for his 2023 Scott Spark RC
The G.O.A.T. gets the goods
Sometimes the smallest details speak the loudest. When Nino Schurter lines up for Friday’s season-opener World Cup short track, he was uncharacteristically subdued in a grey-scale kit and all-black aero helmet. XCC is the only discipline where Schurter has no world champion jersey, continental or national title to spruce up his standard Scott-SRAM kit. But he did have one custom detail on his Scott Spark that set him across from the field.
Stamped into each link of Nino Schurter’s chain are the years of each of his 10 elite men’s cross country world championship titles. And really, how many riders in history can say they have a custom chain? Custom colours? Sure. That’s been done. But custom-stamped chainlinks? That is next level detail from SRAM.
That isn’t the only detail, of course. The 10 titles are also printed in gloss black, just catching the light on Schurter’s matte black and (Olympic) gold Spark RC World Cup.
Dive into all the details of Nino Schurter’s “10” Scott Spark RC World Cup below:
Spec: Nino Schurter’s Scott Spark RC World Cup
Frame: Scott Spark RC World Cup
Custom Paint: Nino Schurter 10x World Championship wins
Shifter: SRAM Eagle AXS Controller
Derailleur: SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission
Chain: SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission Flattop chain, customized for Nino Schurter
Cassette: SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission 10-52T
Crankset: SRAM XX SL Eagle Transmission Power Meter, 175mm
Chainring: SRAM Eagle Transmission Thread Mount, 38T
Front Brake: Level Ultimate Stealth four-piston
Rear Brake: Level Ultimate Stealth four-piston
Rotors: SRAM HS2 180mm (Fr) / 160mm (Rr)
Fork: RockShox Sid Ultimate, 120mm, 44mm offset
Shock: RockShox Deluxe Nude RLC
Handlebar: Syncros Hixon IC SL Integrated Cockpit
Grips: Syncros Silicone
Front Tire: Maxxis
Rear Tire: Maxxis
Front Wheel: Syncros Silverton SL
Rear Wheel: Syncros Silverton SL
Seatpost: RockShox AXS Reverb, 31.6mm, 125mm
Saddle: Syncros Tofino R SL
Pedals: HT M2T