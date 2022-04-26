Bike Check: Noah Rubuliak’s custom national champs Giant Reign

It’s not every day you win a national championship title so, when Noah Rubuliak rode/swam his way to a win at under-21 enduro champs in Whistler last fall, Giant Canada decided to recognize his achievement with a custom painted frame.

Red white and fast. Giant Reign with a big maple leaf front and centre Another maple accent along with Rubuliak's name and championship title dates. Coil shock for Rubuliak's Reign. All together, its one sharp bike. A custom frame in the stand. Maple Reign Fresh Paints of Whistler executed the bright design perfectly

RELATED: 2021 Canadian enduro champions crowned in wet and wild Whistler weekend

And after what Rubuliak went through to win in Whistler, a bit of extra recognition is deserved. While every national title is hard earned, some are more of a slog. A very late fall race in Canada’s iconic mountain town made for borderline biblical conditions. Snow turned to rain, then kept falling in heavy volumes. The course turned into a lake in some places, soaking riders as the pedalled and sprinted around Whistler valley.

Rubuliak thrived in the harsh conditions, earning the multi-discipline racer the u21 Canadian Enduro Champion title for 2021.

RELATED: Big wheels, big mountains: riding Giant’s Reign 29 in Revelstoke

The Kelowna rider will fly into 2022 on a custom painted Giant Reign Advanced Pro 29. Giant Canada commissioned Fresh Paints of Whistler to bring the custom frame to life, with design work from Niko Roskams. It mixes the maple leaf with Giant Canada Off-Road Team’s jersey design for a sharp design. Metallic pearl white and candy apple red will surely make this one-off frame stand out at the races this summer.

RELATED: Reece Wallace is auctioning his de Haviland Giant Reign for Ukraine

Frame: Giant Reign Advanced Pro size Large

Wheels: We Are One Union/Strife 29 laced to Industry 9 Hydra hubs

Tires: Maxxis Assegai Front/Maxxis DHR II Rear

Fork: Fox Factory 38 – 170mm

Shock: Fox Factory DHX2 w/ Fox SLS 500lbs spring

Seatpost: Fox Performance Elite – 200mm

Bars: Race Face SixC 35 – 760mm

Stem: Race Face Turbine 35 stem – 32mm

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 12 speed

Brakes: Shimano XTR 4 piston w/ SRAM HS2 rotors – 200mm

Pedals: Shimano Saint

Chainguide: MRP AMG Carbon

Grips: ODI Elite Pro

RELATED: Michael van den Ham’s Avro Arrow inspired national champs bike