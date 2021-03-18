NOBL wheels giving away custom oil slick TR37 wheelset

Mountain biking would be nothing without trail builders. So, to help reward those that spend their days in the woods making riding better for the rest of us, NOBL Wheels is giving away a set of very Limited Edition TR37 carbon fibre wheels.

This is not just any wheelset. NOBL’s own TR37 wheels are laced to DT 240 EXP Oil Slick hubs. There are extremely limited numbers of these Oil Slick-edition 240’s anywhere in the world, and NOBL’s giving one away!

Why support trail builders?

“Mountain Biking is constantly evolving and progressing!” says NOBL’s Aaron Rahim. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of our trail building communities, that evolution and progression is possible.”

This process takes not just skill and incredible planning, but a huge amount of time. After opening day, the work continues with maintenance, updating, and dealing with wear and tear on the trail. It is all this work that NOBL wants to acknowledge builders’ efforts.

“We saw an opportunity to give back and highlight just a fraction of the efforts and hard work put in by builders.”

NOBL Trail Love – A giveaway with a twist

In a twist on the classic givaway, NOBL’s asking riders in North America to nominate their local trail builders. Instead of rider’s themselves winning the wheels, the public will get to vote on which trail builder will roll away with these eye-popping wheels.

“We want to see what trail builders around North America have been up to. Tell us what makes you so passionate about trail building,” says Rahim. “Why you do what you do and show us some of your fine handiwork.”

Submissions are open until March 26, 2021. The top four submissions, as selected by NOBL’s panel of judges, will be showcased on noblwheels.com. After a showcase period, the public will vote on the ultimate winner of the custom bike

Full contest rules and details for submissions are up on NOBL’s Trail Love giveaway page.