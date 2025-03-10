NOBL Wheels: Canadian company crafting carbon for riders who demand more

There’s a certain romance to a perfectly built wheel. It’s a craft—one that blends science, mechanics and the kind of meticulous attention to detail that can make or break a ride. And in the small town of Cumberland, British Columbia, NOBL Wheels is proving that high-performance wheels don’t have to come from some faceless factory. They can be custom, hand-built and made with riders in mind.

NOBL has been around since 2012. Back then, carbon rims weren’t the beasts they are today. So Trevor Howard, the founder, started lacing up wider, stronger wheels with better components. That basement project turned into a full-fledged business, with NOBL designing their own carbon rims and setting a new standard for hand-built custom wheels.

Built to order, built to last

The heart of NOBL’s operation is customization. Their carbon rims are designed in Canada and manufactured in their own molds overseas, but every wheelset is built in-house. “Customers go onto our website, pick the rim model, hub, spokes, nipples—everything,” says NOBL’s marketing coordinator Skyler Recknell. “Then one of our wheel builders here in Cumberland hand-builds them to order.”

It’s an operation that prioritizes quality over volume. The process is methodical and exacting—no factory-built shortcuts. Every wheel is touched by skilled hands, tensioned, trued and ready to hit the dirt. “We do rely on highly skilled wheel builders,” Recknell explains. “It means we can achieve a quality of wheel building that’s hard to get out of a fully automated system.”

And the turnaround? “We aim to have wheels built and shipped within seven to ten days.”

Expanding south, staying true north

Even as NOBL grows, they’re keeping their roots firmly planted in British Columbia. Cumberland isn’t just home to the company—it’s an ideal testing ground for wheels built to handle the abuse of BC’s famously brutal terrain. “You can bike to the trails from the shop,” says Recknell. “It’s a quiet town, but we all live within five minutes of each other, and everyone shows up to work on their bikes.”

That said, demand for NOBL’s wheels has exploded, particularly in the U.S. “About 70 per cent of our wheelsets go south of the border,” he explains. That led to a big move: the opening of a new wheel-building facility in Bellingham, Washington. The U.S. operation allows NOBL to cut down on shipping times, dodge border delays and serve American customers more seamlessly—all while keeping design, customer service and marketing in Canada.

The timing of the move was, let’s say, interesting. Tariffs are keeping every Canaidan industry on its toes, but from the outside, it looked like NOBL had played the long game perfectly. “People thought we were geniuses,” he jokes. “But really, we were just committed to making things smoother for our customers.”

Beyond the trails: gravel, innovation and the future

While NOBL is best known for their mountain bike wheels, they’ve expanded into gravel as well. “We’ve got a smaller lineup, but some really great gravel wheels,” they say. Full road? Not so much. “We’re aiming to be a mountain and gravel brand.”

And when it comes to material, it’s all carbon, all the time.

That commitment to high-end tech extends to their partnerships, too. NOBL is one of the top builders worldwide using Berd’s Dyneema string spokes—the same ones that turned heads at the Olympics. “We’re second in the world for the number of wheels built with Berd spokes,” Recknell notes.

Rolling forward

Through it all, NOBL has stayed small but mighty. The Cumberland operation has around 20 employees, from customer service to marketing to the wheel builders themselves. The new U.S. facility is starting small, too, with just a handful of builders keeping up with demand.

They’re not slowing down. They’ve recently added freeride legend Rémy Métailler and Canadian slopestyle ripper Mark Matthews to their athlete roster, and while they’re not spilling details, there’s more innovation in the works. “We’re always developing new products,” hint Recknell. “There will probably be some fun things coming soon.”

And for riders who want in on the experience? Custom orders are what NOBL does best. Whether you know exactly what you want or need a team of experts to walk you through hub and spoke choices, they’ll build it right. “You can even send us your own hubs, and we’ll lace them up for you,” he says.

NOBL isn’t about mass production. It’s about doing things differently—carefully, precisely and with a level of craft that stands out in an industry chasing cheaper, faster and bigger.

For those who know the difference, that’s exactly the point.